B. Riley Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.45. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

LINC stock opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 22.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 44,611 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 309.8% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,020,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after buying an additional 771,448 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

