Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.17 Per Share

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Helios Technologies in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.17 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.87. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $108.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.98. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $108.81.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth $37,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth $456,000. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,068,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Helios Technologies news, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $34,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $160,132. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.22%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

