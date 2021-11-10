Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 53,739 Shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 9,951.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,739 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Blucora were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Blucora by 798.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Blucora during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Blucora during the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blucora by 7.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 36.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $876.96 million, a P/E ratio of -42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.69. Blucora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average is $16.40.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $174.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.21 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BCOR shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

