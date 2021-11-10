Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 884,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,836 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $14,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 18.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AGNC. JMP Securities downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.80. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.00.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a oct 21 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 54.14%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.