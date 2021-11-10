MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,656 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.27% of MDU Resources Group worth $17,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1,142.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 124.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.87. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

