AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.12% of AdvanSix worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,733,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,341,000 after purchasing an additional 95,640 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,452,000 after purchasing an additional 54,005 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,499,000 after purchasing an additional 41,531 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,076,000 after purchasing an additional 42,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 467,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASIX opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. AdvanSix Inc. has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $50.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 2.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

