Lattice Token (LTX) Trading Up 3.9% This Week

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 10th. One Lattice Token coin can now be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00002329 BTC on major exchanges. Lattice Token has a total market cap of $44.51 million and approximately $834,668.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lattice Token has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00076000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00078255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.78 or 0.00101602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,790.87 or 1.00125984 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,704.88 or 0.07053076 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00020347 BTC.

About Lattice Token

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange

Buying and Selling Lattice Token

