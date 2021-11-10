disBalancer (DDOS) Market Capitalization Tops $3.79 Million

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00001312 BTC on popular exchanges. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $617,277.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, disBalancer has traded up 57.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00076000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00078255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.78 or 0.00101602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,790.87 or 1.00125984 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,704.88 or 0.07053076 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00020347 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 4,740,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,334,504 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade disBalancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase disBalancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

