Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CL King dropped their target price on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innospec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $93.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.35. Innospec has a 52 week low of $73.56 and a 52 week high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innospec will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

