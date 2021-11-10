Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XJNGF opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $2.52.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Company Profile

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of wind turbine. It operates through the following segments: Wind Turbine Generator Manufacturing and Sales; Wind Power Services; Wind Farm Development; and Others. The Wind Turbine Generator Manufacturing and Sales segment engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of wind turbine generators, and wind power components.

