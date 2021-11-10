International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Given New $165.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.37.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF stock opened at $153.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.51, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $103.94 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.