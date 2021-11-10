ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Raymond James

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its target price upped by analysts at Raymond James from $107.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 189.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CCXI. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

CCXI stock opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $70.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.43.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $157,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 472,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,222,000 after purchasing an additional 254,402 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 16,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

