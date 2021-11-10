Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $503,000 Stock Holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSD. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 771,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,273,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 4,545.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 391,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,176,000 after purchasing an additional 383,213 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 45,656 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847 shares during the period.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF stock opened at $94.45 on Wednesday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $97.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.88.

