First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.05

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.05 and last traded at $53.90, with a volume of 799 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.33.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.27%.

In other news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.01 per share, with a total value of $49,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 191,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,347.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.01 per share, with a total value of $70,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 863,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,606,908.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $390,535. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

