Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) Trading Up 6.6%

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC)’s share price was up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.37 and last traded at $12.13. Approximately 5,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 958,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DCRC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

