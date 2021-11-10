Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.31

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.31 and last traded at $47.91, with a volume of 840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.02.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 727.27%.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $71,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $156,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,801 shares of company stock valued at $251,165 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $7,541,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $27,255,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $430,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $3,057,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 21.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.