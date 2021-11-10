Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sets New 12-Month High at $142.00

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $142.00 and last traded at $142.00, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.65.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $587.88 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.566 dividend. This is a boost from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio is 35.19%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 314 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.