Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Down 3.2%

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL)’s stock price fell 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $101.46 and last traded at $101.76. 2,295 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 405,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.16.

Several research firms recently commented on RGLD. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.06.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after acquiring an additional 43,449 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 16,596 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 11,371.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

