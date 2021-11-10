DOGGY (DOGGY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.12 Million

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Over the last seven days, DOGGY has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. DOGGY has a total market capitalization of $28.12 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOGGY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00077008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00078326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.13 or 0.00102163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,858.15 or 1.00249348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,708.72 or 0.07060415 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00020334 BTC.

DOGGY Profile

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,048,013,782 coins.

DOGGY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGGY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DOGGY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

