Livent Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Livent in a research note issued on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Livent’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Livent alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LTHM. Raymond James boosted their target price on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Livent in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.79.

Shares of LTHM opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -349.33, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Livent has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $32.89.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.