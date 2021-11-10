Jefferies Financial Group Raises SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target to $65.00

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.85% from the company’s current price.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.92.

SAIL stock opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.30. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -117.56 and a beta of 1.85.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $56,096.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,177,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 923,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,506,885.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,228,057 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

