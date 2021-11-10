ASOS (LON:ASC) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 86.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,729.23 ($61.79).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of LON ASC opened at GBX 2,682 ($35.04) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 2,027 ($26.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,972.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,047.89. The stock has a market cap of £2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.32.

In other news, insider Mathew Dunn sold 3,988 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,479 ($32.39), for a total value of £98,862.52 ($129,164.52). Also, insider Ian Dyson bought 4,500 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,317 ($30.27) per share, with a total value of £104,265 ($136,222.89). Insiders have purchased 9,167 shares of company stock valued at $21,642,629 in the last 90 days.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.