BlackHat (BLKC) Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last Week

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. One BlackHat coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000796 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BlackHat has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. BlackHat has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $163,151.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BlackHat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00077008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00078326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.13 or 0.00102163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,858.15 or 1.00249348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,708.72 or 0.07060415 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00020334 BTC.

About BlackHat

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BLKCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BlackHat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackHat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.