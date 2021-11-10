Truist Securiti Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for SilverBow Resources in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $10.64 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.90. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.24 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE:SBOW opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. SilverBow Resources has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.59. The firm has a market cap of $360.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 105.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 409.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the second quarter worth $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SilverBow Resources during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in SilverBow Resources by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

