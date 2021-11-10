Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on REXR. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $69.18 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day moving average is $59.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,885,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,467,000 after buying an additional 1,370,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,241,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,181,000 after buying an additional 92,615 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,381,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,393,000 after buying an additional 410,943 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,022,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,439,000 after buying an additional 410,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,103,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,696,000 after buying an additional 23,851 shares in the last quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.28%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.