FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Issued By Desjardins

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sprott in a research report issued on Sunday, November 7th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.45.

SII has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

SII opened at $44.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.48. Sprott has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Sprott by 52.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sprott by 17.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Sprott during the second quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprott in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Sprott’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

