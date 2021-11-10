Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) to “Buy”

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Interface, Inc. is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet, which it markets under the Interface and FLOR brands. The Company is committed to the goal of sustainability and doing business in ways that minimize the impact on the environment while enhancing shareholder value. Interface is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet. Their heritage began with the invention of the first carpet tile approximately 50 years ago by a Dutch company called Heuga, now part of InterfaceFLOR. From that spark of invention, they have continued to innovate, giving the award-winning modular carpet design, pioneering environmental practices and ground-breaking manufacturing technology. Their products are designed for a wide range of commercial environments including corporate, healthcare, education, retail, hospitality and government. We continue to lead the industry in environmental achievement and the exploration of environmentally efficient products and processes. “

Get Interface alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of Interface stock opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.28. Interface has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.80.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Interface had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interface will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Interface by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,225,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,247,000 after acquiring an additional 185,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Interface by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,318,000 after acquiring an additional 91,463 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Interface by 36.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,292,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after acquiring an additional 346,236 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interface by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after acquiring an additional 22,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthew 25 Management Corp lifted its position in Interface by 7.2% during the second quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 912,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

About Interface

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interface (TILE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.