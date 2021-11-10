Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Prologis, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Prologis in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.47.

PLD stock opened at $148.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Prologis has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $149.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of Prologis by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Prologis by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,380 shares of company stock worth $49,569,018 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

