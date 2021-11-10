California State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.43 Million Stock Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,972 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Alkermes worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the second quarter worth about $2,208,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 173.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 511,844 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 14.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in Alkermes by 223.4% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 487,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 336,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Shares of ALKS opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.96. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, Director Emily Peterson Alva acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

