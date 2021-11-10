California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CONMED were worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. FMR LLC grew its stake in CONMED by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CONMED by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CONMED during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in CONMED by 30.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNMD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.60.

In related news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $732,879.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total transaction of $165,726.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,322 shares in the company, valued at $162,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,830 shares of company stock worth $14,452,804 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CNMD opened at $157.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.93. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $91.00 and a 52 week high of $159.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.55.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $248.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

