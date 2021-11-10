California State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.59 Million Stock Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,605 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Avis Budget Group worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 4,651.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

In other Avis Budget Group news, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $68,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total value of $940,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,211 shares of company stock worth $4,453,434 in the last quarter. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $249.68 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.41 and a fifty-two week high of $545.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.68.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

