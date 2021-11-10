First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.02 Million Stock Position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,617 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 50,147 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.87% of Sterling Construction worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 36.8% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 173,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 17.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction in the second quarter worth about $621,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 40.0% in the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 21,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 17.3% in the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 242,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 35,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

STRL stock opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.32. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $29.67.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Sterling Construction news, Director Julie Dill bought 10,000 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

