Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Director Gail Schulze Sells 25,000 Shares

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Director Gail Schulze sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $188,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cerus stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 65.94% and a negative net margin of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $36.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in Cerus by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 311,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cerus by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Cerus by 12.1% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cerus by 18.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 298,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

