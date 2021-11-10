Tom Frohlich Sells 13,770 Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) COO Tom Frohlich sold 13,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $208,890.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tom Frohlich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Tom Frohlich sold 20,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $280,000.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Tom Frohlich sold 20,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $260,000.00.

NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $650.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of -0.04.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.69% and a negative net margin of 2,885.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

