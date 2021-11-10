Justin C. Choi Acquires 15,384 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) SVP Justin C. Choi acquired 15,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.70. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. CommScope’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

COMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 394.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,478,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167,373 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,916,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of CommScope by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,898 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,459,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CommScope by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,539,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,018 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

