Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Ravi Naik Buys 122 Shares of Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Ravi Naik acquired 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.73 per share, for a total transaction of $10,703.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ravi Naik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Ravi Naik sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $29,573.88.

On Thursday, October 7th, Ravi Naik bought 201 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.28 per share, for a total transaction of $16,337.28.

Shares of STX opened at $99.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.98 and a 200 day moving average of $89.00. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $106.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

