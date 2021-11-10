Insider Selling: Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) CEO Sells 114 Shares of Stock

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) CEO David A. Dunbar sold 114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SXI stock opened at $118.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. Standex International Co. has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.41 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.89%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Standex International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Standex International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Standex International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Standex International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Standex International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SXI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

