Insider Selling: Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) CEO Sells 114 Shares of Stock

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) CEO David A. Dunbar sold 114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
SXI stock opened at $118.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. Standex International Co. has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04.
Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.41 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Standex International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Standex International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Standex International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Standex International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Standex International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SXI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Standex International Company Profile
Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.
