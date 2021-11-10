Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.750-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEE. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. Ameren has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.51.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

