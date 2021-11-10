Minter Network Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 10th. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $20.13 million and $8,472.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Minter Network Coin Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,005,671,046 coins and its circulating supply is 4,800,461,479 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

