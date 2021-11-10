Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $273,000 in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,026 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 21,057 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,045,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.45. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.44 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 49.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.