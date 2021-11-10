First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,341 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $6,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $68.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6,820.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.29. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.21 and a 52 week high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $536,630.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,682 shares of company stock worth $1,649,099. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HQY. SVB Leerink upgraded HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.70.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

