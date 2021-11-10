UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,893 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of UMB Financial worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 313.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 446,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,521,000 after acquiring an additional 338,254 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 349,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,516,000 after acquiring an additional 238,840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,813,000 after acquiring an additional 238,248 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,447,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 328,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,543,000 after acquiring an additional 96,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial stock opened at $104.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $66.32 and a 52-week high of $105.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.74.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $215,615.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,645 shares of company stock worth $646,106 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.