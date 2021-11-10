First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,630 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.27% of Century Communities worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 505.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,245,000 after acquiring an additional 630,372 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,952,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,151,000 after purchasing an additional 240,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after purchasing an additional 145,772 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,086,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,868,000 after purchasing an additional 129,865 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

NYSE:CCS opened at $71.34 on Wednesday. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.21.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.80%.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

