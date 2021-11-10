First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,488 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,394 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.38% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $6,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,521 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,073 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,351,000 after purchasing an additional 172,875 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,135,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,765,000 after acquiring an additional 52,205 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 674,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after acquiring an additional 84,391 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $33.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.29 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

