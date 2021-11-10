Boqii’s (BQ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Boqii (NYSE:BQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boqii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of Boqii stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Boqii has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $200.83 million, a P/E ratio of -223.00 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.29 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Boqii will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boqii by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 97,165 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Boqii during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boqii during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boqii during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Boqii by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 597,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 27,734 shares during the period. 20.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

