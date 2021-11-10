Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) PT Raised to $7.00 at HC Wainwright

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.60 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.58% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Shares of UEC stock opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.66 and a beta of 2.26. Uranium Energy has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $5.54.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 63,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,884,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,397,000 after purchasing an additional 760,753 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 54,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.
Uranium Energy Company Profile
Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
