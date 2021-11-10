Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) PT Raised to $7.00 at HC Wainwright

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.60 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of UEC stock opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.66 and a beta of 2.26. Uranium Energy has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $5.54.

In other news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 63,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,884,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,397,000 after purchasing an additional 760,753 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 54,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

