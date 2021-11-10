Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DLVHF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of DLVHF opened at $127.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.61 and its 200-day moving average is $139.63. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

