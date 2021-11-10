Brokers Set Expectations for Avant Diagnostics Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AVDX)

Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Avant Diagnostics in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Avant Diagnostics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Get Avant Diagnostics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Shares of Avant Diagnostics stock opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27. Avant Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $25.41.

About Avant Diagnostics

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Avant Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.