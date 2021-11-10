FY2021 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. Cut by National Bank Financial (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for IAMGOLD in a report issued on Sunday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IMG has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark set a C$3.25 price objective on IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.75 price objective on IAMGOLD in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.54.

IMG opened at C$3.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,915.00. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of C$2.75 and a 12 month high of C$5.04.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.