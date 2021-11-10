TheStreet Downgrades Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) to C

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Red River Bancshares stock opened at $52.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.67. The company has a market cap of $384.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.92. Red River Bancshares has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $65.07.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $262,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 1,394.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

